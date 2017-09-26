Twitter pledges to move personal data of users to Russia by 2018

Greek airline Ellinair ready to repatriate VIM-Avia passengers at its own expenseBusiness & Economy September 26, 19:04
Toro Rosso confirms Pierre Gasly to stand in for Daniil Kvyat for Malaysian Grand PrixSport September 26, 18:41
Russian Foreign Ministry says there is no legal ban on Iran’s missile testsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 26, 18:38
Remote city in Russia's Arctic receives fiber optic link to InternetBusiness & Economy September 26, 18:29
US Senate Committee approves Huntsman as ambassador to RussiaWorld September 26, 18:17
Twitter pledges to move personal data of users to Russia by 2018Business & Economy September 26, 18:15
Putin relieves Russian Aerospace commander-in-chief of his dutiesRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 26, 17:57
German ex-chancellor Schroeder approved as Rosneft board chairman — sourceBusiness & Economy September 26, 17:21
International Cycling Union allows Australia-born track cyclist to compete for RussiaSport September 26, 16:57
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 26./TASS. Twitter has promised to localize personal data of Russian users inside the country in 2018, head of the Russia’s media, communications and IT watchdog, Alexander Zharov, told reporters on Tuesday.
"In its official letter, Twitter outlined the timeframe for full localization of its users’ databases in Russia as 2018," Zharov stated.
"We proceed as usual from the positions of goodwill. As the company wrote an official letter to us, we won’t be checking it until that moment, he said.
"We will check it right after that," the chief of the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media vowed.
The law binding internet companies to store Russian citizens’ personal data inside the country took effect on September 1, 2015.