Iranian oil supplies to Russia may start shortly — minister

Business & Economy
September 22, 19:56 UTC+3 VIENNA

Russia and Iran have concluded the "oil-for-goods" deal

VIENNA, September 22. /TASS/. Deliveries of Iranian oil to Russia via Promsyryeimport affiliate of the Russian Energy Ministry under the "oil-for-goods" program can start shortly. Deal parameters are finalized now, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

"I hope, in the coming future. Arrangements are at the finalizing stage," the minister said.

It was reported earlier Russia and Iran concluded the "oil-for-goods" deal. Purchases of Iranian oil may amount to 100,000 barrels per day within its framework.

