Iranian oil supplies to Russia may start shortly — minister

VIENNA, September 22. /TASS/. Deliveries of Iranian oil to Russia via Promsyryeimport affiliate of the Russian Energy Ministry under the "oil-for-goods" program can start shortly. Deal parameters are finalized now, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.
"I hope, in the coming future. Arrangements are at the finalizing stage," the minister said.
It was reported earlier Russia and Iran concluded the "oil-for-goods" deal. Purchases of Iranian oil may amount to 100,000 barrels per day within its framework.