Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin urges more active use of digital technologies

Business & Economy
September 22, 18:55 UTC+3 ULYANOVSK

Vladimir Putin has urged a more active use of digital technologies on transport systems, fight against illegal business in that sector

Share
1 pages in this article

ULYANOVSK, September 22./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged a more active use of digital technologies on transport systems, including for fight against illegal business in that sector.

Read also

Putin puts digital economy on list of main goals of Russia's strategic development

"Digital technologies must be used more broadly for accounting, planning and control of passenger operations, for settlement payments of carriers and fight against illegal business," the president told a session of the State Council Presidium. He pointed that illegal business "does real damage to this economic segment".

According to President Putin, "modern technologies make a reality distanced medical control of drivers and technical monitoring of transport means". The president said he had seen examples of such pilot projects as he visited Yandex headquarters on Thursday, referring to up-to-date unmanned vehicles and means of control over physical health of the drivers.

Putin said certain Russian regions also have such projects. "It is necessary to study successful experience and repeat it," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: What Putin said behind closed doors and US changes tone on Syria
2
Russian submarine hits terrorist targets in Syria
3
Ammunition depot explodes in Ukraine's Donetsk region — police
4
German rifle’s sketch to be removed from Kalashnikov’s monument in Moscow
5
Russia's top diplomat presents UN chief with film about him made by TASS
6
Putin assesses Zapad-2017 military drills
7
Kremlin shares Defense Ministry's stance on US role in militants’ attack in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама