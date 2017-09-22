Putin urges more active use of digital technologies

ULYANOVSK, September 22./TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged a more active use of digital technologies on transport systems, including for fight against illegal business in that sector.

"Digital technologies must be used more broadly for accounting, planning and control of passenger operations, for settlement payments of carriers and fight against illegal business," the president told a session of the State Council Presidium. He pointed that illegal business "does real damage to this economic segment".

According to President Putin, "modern technologies make a reality distanced medical control of drivers and technical monitoring of transport means". The president said he had seen examples of such pilot projects as he visited Yandex headquarters on Thursday, referring to up-to-date unmanned vehicles and means of control over physical health of the drivers.

Putin said certain Russian regions also have such projects. "It is necessary to study successful experience and repeat it," he added.