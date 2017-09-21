Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OPEC+ countries performed agreement by 116% in August — Russian Energy Minister

Business & Economy
September 21, 22:42 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, September 21. /TASS/. OPEC and non-OPEC countries jointly performed the oil production limiting agreement by 116% in August, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

"The average performance of the deal by OPEC and non-OPEC countries was 116% in August," the minister said.

In late 2016, OPEC member-states and 11 independent oil-exporting countries entered into an agreement to reduce oil production. According to that agreement, during the first half of 2017 the participants were to withdraw 1.8 million barrels per day from the oil market in comparison with the level of October 2016.

In May 2017, at the meeting in Vienna, the countries extended the agreement until April 2018, maintaining the previous quotas for all participants. The purpose of the agreement is to reduce global oil reserves to the average level of the last five years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil price
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Yandex forecasts industrial revolution in 2020s
2
NATO secretary general comments on Russian military drills
3
Breaking of Idlib siege leaves three Russian servicemen wounded
4
Moscow warns US any shellings of Russian task force by Syrian opposition will be thwarted
5
Russia ready to discuss alternative resolutions on UN mission to Donbass
6
Diplomat confirms Russia ready to support Iraq in fight against IS
7
Ka-52 helicopter to be armed with new defense system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама