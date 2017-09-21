Back to Main page
Russia offers Weekend in Arctic cost-saving tour

Business & Economy
September 21, 19:19 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The northern Arkhangelsk region plans to launch a cost-saving tour called Weekend in Arctic

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The northern Arkhangelsk region plans to launch soon a cost-saving tour called Weekend in Arctic, the local tourist-information center told TASS.

Russian Culture Ministry urges Arctic tourism development

"All trips to the North are directly associated with high prices, which is true, and the first thing we did is we have negotiated and now will offer a cost-saving tour," the center's Director Svetlana Kornitskaya said, adding the project will begin in late September. The tour's price is under 5,000 rubles ($88) for three days, it includes sightseeing in Arkhangelsk and Severodvinsk, a trip to the White Sea and a few museums. This program will present the North, tourists will learn about conquering the Arctic and the Northern Sea Route, she continued. One of the tasks the tourist center had is to expand the very notion of the Arctic tourism and to demonstrate to tourists the different Arctic - its continental part.

"From 2014, Arkhangelsk is a part of the Arctic zone," she continued. "On one hand, it is an advantage to position the city as an Arctic territory thus attracting tourists, and, on the other hand, we have always feared that could be taken as a spoof."

"Today, we believe it important to make it clear these are the Arctic territories: this one is continental, accessible Arctic, and it is different from just the North and from other latitudes," she said in conclusion.

Arctic today
