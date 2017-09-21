Putin says Russian economy overcomes recession

Yandex forecasts industrial revolution in 2020sScience & Space September 21, 17:36
Over 3,000 people evacuated from Yandex office over bomb threatSociety & Culture September 21, 17:24
Warsaw’s Soviet Military Cemetery cleared after vandal attackWorld September 21, 17:19
Russian premier slams EU position on Nord Stream 2Business & Economy September 21, 17:13
Tver gunman asks court to reduce his life sentence to 25 years in prisonSociety & Culture September 21, 17:02
Swedish King’s cousin plans to make wine in CrimeaSociety & Culture September 21, 17:01
Over 3,000 people evacuated over bomb threats in Moscow museums, legendary film studioSociety & Culture September 21, 16:39
Putin says Russian economy overcomes recessionBusiness & Economy September 21, 16:14
Police beef up security as migrants flock to Moscow shopping centerSociety & Culture September 21, 15:58
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The national economy is growing and creating a base for future national development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.
"While GDP rose by 0.5% in the first quarter, economy growth rate was 2.5% already in the second quarter and investments rose by 6.3%," the president said. "This has become the highest value from the second quarter of 2012. This is definitely a good foundation for future development," Putin said.
"It is important to keep these positive trends [in the economy - TASS]. I actually wanted to talk with you on this topic, taking into consideration, by the way, existing external restrictions and even the threat of their expansion." The economic growth rate was 2.5% in Q2 2017, he added.