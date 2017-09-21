Back to Main page
Putin says Russian economy overcomes recession

Business & Economy
September 21, 16:14 UTC+3

The economic growth rate was 2.5% in 2017, Vladimir Putin said

© Sergei Savostianov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. The national economy is growing and creating a base for future national development, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"While GDP rose by 0.5% in the first quarter, economy growth rate was 2.5% already in the second quarter and investments rose by 6.3%," the president said. "This has become the highest value from the second quarter of 2012. This is definitely a good foundation for future development," Putin said.

"It is important to keep these positive trends [in the economy - TASS]. I actually wanted to talk with you on this topic, taking into consideration, by the way, existing external restrictions and even the threat of their expansion." The economic growth rate was 2.5% in Q2 2017, he added. 

Show more
