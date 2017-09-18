Government approves macroforecast of Economic Development Ministry for 2018-2020

Russian planes attack simulated enemy forces at Zapad-2017 exerciseMilitary & Defense September 18, 18:28
Prominent handicapped motivational speaker to address World Festival of Youth and StudentsSociety & Culture September 18, 18:26
Russia, US conduct expert work on Deir ez-ZorWorld September 18, 18:20
Madrid confirms DNA test results refuting Pilar Abel’s claims to be Salvador Dali daughterSociety & Culture September 18, 18:01
Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltratorsMilitary & Defense September 18, 17:29
Iskander-M missile hits target in Kazakhstan at Zapad-2017 drillsMilitary & Defense September 18, 17:10
Defendants found not guilty in Odessa riots case charged with separatismWorld September 18, 16:59
Ancient Greek fortress unearthed in southern Russia during energy bridge constructionSociety & Culture September 18, 16:48
Defendants in case of May 2014 unrest in Odessa found not guiltyWorld September 18, 16:42
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Russian government approved the macroeconomic forecast of the Ministry of Economic Development for 2018-2020, Economic Development Minister Maxim Oreshkin said after a government meeting.
"It was approved by the government," he said.
The government also approved the budget for 2018 and the planning period 2019-2020.