Russia’s budget deficit amounts to $7 bln in eight months — Treasury

18 hospitalized following London subway terror blastWorld September 15, 13:52
Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate to 8.5%Business & Economy September 15, 13:47
Kremlin strongly condemns North Korean new missile launchRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 13:44
Russian, Finnish experts reckon St. Petersburg Meteorite may have fallen near Lake SeligerScience & Space September 15, 13:23
Kremlin assures that Moscow won't suspend humanitarian aid to Donbass residentsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 13:22
UN peacemakers should protect people in Donbass — Ukraine’s ex-presidentWorld September 15, 13:12
Press review: US meddles in Russian regional elections and Moscow may end Donbass aidPress Review September 15, 13:00
Blast rocks London underground, leaving several injuredWorld September 15, 12:32
Global Fishery Forum addresses fishing issues in the context of globalizationPress Releases September 15, 11:46
MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s budget deficit amounted to 405.66 bln rubles ($7 bln) in January-August period of 2017, down from 1.5 trillion rubles in the same period in 2016, the Federal Treasury reported Friday.
Budget expenditures exceeded 10 trillion rubles ($174 bln) as of September 1, expenses amounted almost 9.61 trillion rubles ($167 bln), the report said.