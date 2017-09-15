Russia’s budget deficit amounts to $7 bln in eight months — Treasury

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s budget deficit amounted to 405.66 bln rubles ($7 bln) in January-August period of 2017, down from 1.5 trillion rubles in the same period in 2016, the Federal Treasury reported Friday.

Budget expenditures exceeded 10 trillion rubles ($174 bln) as of September 1, expenses amounted almost 9.61 trillion rubles ($167 bln), the report said.