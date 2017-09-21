Putin recommends Yandex to think about opening Far East office

Financial recovery of B&N Bank to last 6-8 months — Central BankBusiness & Economy September 21, 14:33
Russian senator says Morgan Freeman used instead of evidence in anti-Russian videoRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 14:17
Moldova’s liberals initiate presidential impeachmentWorld September 21, 14:06
Fan-ID system helped against racism during FIFA Confederations Cup — officialSport September 21, 13:35
Russian warship sails through English ChannelMilitary & Defense September 21, 13:12
Kremlin slams attempts to brand Russia as aggressor while discussing UN mission to DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 13:07
Press review: Peacekeepers in Ukraine stalled and Russia suspects US leak to IslamistsPress Review September 21, 13:00
Kremlin shares Defense Ministry's stance on US role in militants’ attack in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 12:36
Admiral Essen frigate returns to Sevastopol from Mediterranean SeaMilitary & Defense September 21, 12:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Moscow office of Russian IT company Yandex to learn told about the company's position in the market.
Putin began his visit with a short meeting with the company's management - Yandex Financial Director Gregory Abovski and General Director Alexander Shulgin. They told Putin that the company employs 7,000 people, the average age of employees is 30, and majority of them are graduates of Russian leading universities.
The president was shown a map of Russia with the marked cities that have Yandex offices - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod. Putin noted that the developing Far Eastern Federal District and that Yandex should think about opening an office in the region.
The company talked about Yandex's leading position among Russian and global companies, its capitalization and turnover.
Earlier the company reported growth of consolidated revenue in Q2 2017 of 23% year-on-year to $374.1 mln. The company’s net profit reached $ 59 mln, growing by 69% year-on-year.