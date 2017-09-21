Back to Main page
Putin recommends Yandex to think about opening Far East office

Business & Economy
September 21, 15:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The company’s net profit reached $ 59 mln, growing by 69% year-on-year

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS /. Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the Moscow office of Russian IT company Yandex to learn told about the company's position in the market.

Yandex, Sberbank agree to create e-commerce joint venture

Putin began his visit with a short meeting with the company's management - Yandex Financial Director Gregory Abovski and General Director Alexander Shulgin. They told Putin that the company employs 7,000 people, the average age of employees is 30, and majority of them are graduates of Russian leading universities.

The president was shown a map of Russia with the marked cities that have Yandex offices - Moscow, St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod. Putin noted that the developing Far Eastern Federal District and that Yandex should think about opening an office in the region.

The company talked about Yandex's leading position among Russian and global companies, its capitalization and turnover.

Earlier the company reported growth of consolidated revenue in Q2 2017 of 23% year-on-year to $374.1 mln. The company’s net profit reached $ 59 mln, growing by 69% year-on-year.

