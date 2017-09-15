Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Finance Minister comments on Central bank's decision to cut key rate

Business & Economy
September 15, 15:00 UTC+3

On September 15, the Bank of Russia decided to reduce the key rate from 9% to 8.5%

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate to 8.5%

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The decision of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia to reduce the key rate from 9% to 8.5% per annum reflects a steady decline in inflation expectations, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told journalists.

"The decision of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank to reduce the key rate by 50 basis points reflects a steady decline in inflation expectations and their gradual consolidation at a low level," the minister said.

He also noted that already today, annual inflation slowed to 3.2%, "where it is likely to remain until the end of the year." According to Siluanov, this expands the room to further decline in cost of long-term investment resources.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: US meddles in Russian regional elections and Moscow may end Donbass aid
2
Kremlin strongly condemns North Korean new missile launch
3
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian army
4
Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate to 8.5%
5
Europe’s highest observation deck to be opened in Moscow in 2018
6
Kremlin assures that Moscow won't suspend humanitarian aid to Donbass residents
7
Moscow calls on armed opposition to join fight against IS in Syria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама