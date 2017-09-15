Finance Minister comments on Central bank's decision to cut key rate

Europe’s highest observation deck to be opened in Moscow in 2018Society & Culture September 15, 16:57
Moscow regrets Pyongyang violates UN resolutionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 15:07
This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New YorkSociety & Culture September 15, 15:00
Kremlin: Putin’s attendance of Zapad-2017 drills not connected with West’s concernsRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 14:30
Guarantor countries announce establishment of four de-escalation zones in SyriaWorld September 15, 14:13
18 hospitalized following London subway terror blastWorld September 15, 13:52
Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate to 8.5%Business & Economy September 15, 13:47
Kremlin strongly condemns North Korean new missile launchRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 15, 13:44
Russian, Finnish experts reckon St. Petersburg Meteorite may have fallen near Lake SeligerScience & Space September 15, 13:23
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The decision of the Board of Directors of the Bank of Russia to reduce the key rate from 9% to 8.5% per annum reflects a steady decline in inflation expectations, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told journalists.
"The decision of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank to reduce the key rate by 50 basis points reflects a steady decline in inflation expectations and their gradual consolidation at a low level," the minister said.
He also noted that already today, annual inflation slowed to 3.2%, "where it is likely to remain until the end of the year." According to Siluanov, this expands the room to further decline in cost of long-term investment resources.