Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s antimonopoly regulator does not expect Yandex-Uber deal to monopolize market

Business & Economy
September 15, 12:54 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

KAZAN, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) does not expect the taxi-hailing market to be monopolized as a result of the deal between Yandex and Uber, the regulator’s head Igor Artemyev said Friday, adding though that it may provide companies with directions.

"We positively view the transaction. Given that more than ten companies operate on the market this type of merger will not cause a market monopolization. However, as it is tied with digital technologies directions may be provided," he said.

Yandex.Taxi and Uber announced that the companies had agreed to merge their businesses in Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia and Kazakhstan in mid-July. Uber will invest $225 mln, while Yandex will invest $100 mln in the joint venture. Yandex will own 59.3% of the new business, Uber will own 36.6%, while employees will own 4.1%.

The transaction is still subject to regulatory approvals and is scheduled to close in Q4 2017.

Read also

Russian antimonopoly watchdog to review Yandex.Taxi and Uber deal within one month

Russian antimonopoly watchdog receives merger request from Yandex, Uber

Yandex.Taxi and Uber notify Moscow authorities about companies’ merger

Gett CEO believes Yandex.Taxi-Uber merger might lead to price hikes

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
18
Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to select most profitable route for gas transit to Europe after 2020
2
Russia’s Central Bank cuts key rate to 8.5%
3
Press review: US meddles in Russian regional elections and Moscow may end Donbass aid
4
More than 1,000 gunmen switch sides to join Syrian army
5
Kremlin strongly condemns North Korean new missile launch
6
Russian MP comments on North Korea’s new missile launch
7
Kremlin assures that Moscow won't suspend humanitarian aid to Donbass residents
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама