Russian antimonopoly watchdog receives merger request from Yandex, Uber

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) received an application from Yandex and Uber concerning the merger of their taxi services online aggregation businesses in Russia. The application was delivered on August 18, the antimonopoly regulator said on Monday.
"The application will be reviewed within the period prescribed by law - in 30 days from the application receipt date with the right to extend by 2 months more," FAS said.