Russia’s antimonopoly watchdog warns Uber-Yandex.Taxi merger may restrict competition

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Combination Yandex.Taxi and Uber taxi businesses might present a threat restricting competition in the market, Igor Artemyev Head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia told reporters.

"We have only heard about it today, and I have learned about it three hours ago. We have an idea - we have three main aggregators and if two of them are going to merge, then this is, of course, a threat to the market. A threat to restrict competition, undoubtedly, is present here, "Artemyev said.

Head of FAS noted that the antimonopoly authority must first carry out market analysis - "to see the number of trips, to see prices," and to obtain a request from the companies.