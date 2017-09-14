Ukrainian court rejects Gazprom’s appeal against $6.7 penalty

Ukrainian court rejects Gazprom’s appeal against $6.7 penaltyBusiness & Economy September 14, 11:30
KIVE, September 14. /TASS/. The Supreme Court of Ukraine rejected Gazprom’s appeal against the decision to impose a penalty of $6.7 bln, Ukraine’s UNN News Agency reported Thursday.
"It was denied to set Gazprom’s matter for hearing by the Supreme Court," the report said with reference to the court’s spokesperson.