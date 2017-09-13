Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Prosecutors say Ulyukayev gestured bribe sum demanded from Sechin by ‘showing two fingers’

Business & Economy
September 13, 14:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The court questioned Sechin’s bodyguard, who was a witness to a conversation between Sechin and Ulyukayev during a game of billiards at the BRICS summit

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Investigators say that Russia’s former Economic Development Minister Alexey Ulyukayev showed the CEO of Rosneft oil company Igor Sechin two fingers when extorting a $2-million bribe, according to the details divulged in a Moscow court on Wednesday, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

Read also
Alexey Ulyukayev

Ex-Minister Ulyukayev demanded $2 mln bribe from Rosneft CEO Sechin — court files

The court probing into the Ulyukayev case questioned Sechin’s bodyguard Vadim Derevyagin, who was a witness to a conversation between Sechin and Ulyukayev during a game of billiards at the BRICS summit in Goa in 2016. The state prosecutor read out Derevyagin’s testimonies during the investigation, in particular, the part of the questioning when the investigator asked him if Derevyagin had really seen Ulyukayev’s ‘two-finger gesture’.

"I was watching Sechin play billiards. Different people were coming up to him to cheer up. Ulyukayev was among them. Their talk lasted for no more than five minutes. I saw Ulyukayev make no two-finger gestures, but I cannot say that there was no such gesture," Derevyagin replied to the investigator’s question.

Ulyukayev case

Read also
Alexey Ulyukayev

Former economy minister Ulyukayev believes his criminal case is provocation

Ulyukayev was detained on November 14, 2016 by the Investigative Committee on the suspicion of extorting a $2-million bribe from the oil company as a reward for a positive conclusion regarding the acquisition of Bashneft oil company shares.

Ulyukayev was Russia’s first federal minister to have been detained while in office. In November 2016 Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Ulyukayev over the loss of confidence. Ulyukayev is currently under house arrest in his apartment in Moscow. On August 8 the court prolonged the house arrest till January 27, 2018.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
8
The day X: new iPhones revealed
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin rejects Hillary Clinton’s claim about Putin having ‘personal vendetta’ against her
2
Diplomat blasts US pollution charges against consulate as another Russophobic stunt
3
Russian Defense Ministry develops electromagnetic gun to counter drones
4
Press review: Turkey to spend $2 bln on S-400 and Moscow expects US to extend New START
5
OPEC countries fulfill plan to reduce output by 82%, countries outside OPEC - by 118%
6
Russia sends warship on mission to fight pirates in Atlantic Ocean
7
Austria’s justice minister approves extradition of North Ossetian crime boss to Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама