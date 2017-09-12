Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian PM says growth of import substitution exceeds expectations in certain sectors

Business & Economy
September 12, 14:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The growth of Russian production within the import substitution strategy exceeds expectations in certain sectors, the country’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting of the governmental commission on import substitution.

"Despite all challenges, import substitution is developing fairly well, and in strategic sectors we’re even going faster than initially planned," he said, adding that among those sectors are agriculture, energy, engineering and electronic engineering.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey, Russia have no disagreement over Syria — Erdogan
2
Jehovah's Witnesses appeal Russian decision on declaring them extremist organization
3
Russian planes hit 180 terrorist targets near Syria's Akerbat over past day
4
Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt
5
Syrian army completing defeat of IS in northern, southern Deir ez-Zor— Defense Ministry
6
Moscow says Kiev’s new education law violates rights of Russian-speaking citizens
7
Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executed
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама