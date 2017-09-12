Russian PM says growth of import substitution exceeds expectations in certain sectors

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The growth of Russian production within the import substitution strategy exceeds expectations in certain sectors, the country’s Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at a meeting of the governmental commission on import substitution.

"Despite all challenges, import substitution is developing fairly well, and in strategic sectors we’re even going faster than initially planned," he said, adding that among those sectors are agriculture, energy, engineering and electronic engineering.