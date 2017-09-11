Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Minimum wage in Russia to amount to $166 from 2018

Business & Economy
September 11, 19:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The minimum wage will be 85% of the subsistence level

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The minimum wage in Russia from January 1, 2018 will be 9,489 rubles ($166) or 85% of the subsistence level, according to the bill designed by the Labor Ministry, the press service of the ministry reported.

"Russia’s Labor Ministry has prepared a draft law on the step-by-step increase in the minimum wage to the subsistence level of employable population. According to the president's instruction, the bill provides for raising the minimum wage in two stages: from January 1, 2018 to 85% of the subsistence level of employable population, and from January 1, 2019 - to 100%. As of January 1, 2018, the minimum wage will increase by 21.7% and amount to 9,489 rubles, " Labor Minister Maxim Topilin said as quoted by the press service.

Read also

Russian cabinet plans to equal minimum wage to minimum subsistence level

Minimum subsistence level in Russia to go up by 23% by 2017 — economic ministry

According to the minister, the draft law will be submitted to the State Duma (lower house of parliament) simultaneously with the draft budget for 2018-2020. The labor minister specified that the minimum wage will be set at the level of 100% of the subsistence level of employable population.

Earlier on Monday, speaking at a meeting with members of the government, President Vladimir Putin, proposed to raise the minimum wage to 85% of the subsistence level from January 1, 2018. Putin also proposed that the two indicators should become equal from January 1, 2019.

Law of June 19, 2000

On June 19, 2000, Putin signed the law on the minimum wage, which, with changes, is still effective but was amended several times. Under the first version of this law, the minimum wage was raised to 132 rubles from July 1, 2000.

The amount for the calculation of taxes and penalties became known as the "basic" and was rounded to 100 rubles. Since then it has not changed.

Since 2000, the minimum wage in Russia was changed 16 times.

Read also

Poll reveals low wages, economy and healthcare problems worry Russians most

The threshold of 1,000 rubles was overcome on May 1, 2006 (1,100 rubles.), and the threshold of 5,000 rubles - on January 1, 2013 (5,205 rubles).

From July 1, 2016, the minimum wage was raised by 1,000 rubles to 7,500 rubles.

From July 1, 2017, it will be raised to 7,800 rubles, according to the law dated December 19, 2016.

Although the minimum wage was increased on July 1, 2016, it remains 24.2% below the subsistence level (9,889 rubles).

In spring of 2016, it was reported that the State Duma (lower house of parliament) was working on a bill that should raise the minimum wage to the subsistence level by 2020.

On May 2, 2017, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev instructed the government to draft the relevant law.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey ready to assist Myanmar refugees — Erdogan
2
Moscow announces more tit-for-tat moves on US diplomatic missions in Russia
3
Ex-president advises Poland to avoid disputes with Germany over WWII reparations issue
4
US military presence in Syria violates international law — Lavrov
5
Senior envoy expresses protest to US over infringing upon Russian diplomatic immunity
6
Lavrov praises Saudi Arabian policy towards Syria
7
Russian sappers arrive in Syria's Deir ez-Zor
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама