Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Northern Fleet begins evacuating scrap metal from Arctic island

Business & Economy
September 11, 16:57 UTC+3 TASS

During the current season, the navy have collected and pressed more than 15,000 200-liter barrels from oil products

Share
1 pages in this article
© Geological Institute, Russian Academy of Sciences press service/TASS

TASS, September 11. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet began evacuating scrap metal from the Kotelny Island in the Arctic (the Novosibirsk Islands archipelago), the Fleet’s press service said on Monday.

Read also

Northern Fleet’s ecologists to clear 600 tonnes of scrap metal

"Today, we have finished uploading containers (with scrap metal - TASS) on the Kapitan Danilkin vessel, which in early September brought to the Kotelny Island food and construction material before the winter," the press service said, adding "the vessel will soon head for the mainland to deliver the scrap metal there."

In early September, the vessel brought to the island 86 20-tonne containers to take onboard the scrap metal, which the Fleet’s ecology platoon had collected there for further processing on mainland. During the current season, the navy have collected and pressed more than 15,000 200-liter barrels from oil products. Over the Soviet times more than 110,000 barrels remained on the island. Since 2015, the Northern Fleet has evacuated from the Kotelny Island more than 2,000 tonnes of scrap metal.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey ready to assist Myanmar refugees — Erdogan
2
Putin says nation’s economy gaining momentum, Russians to reap its benefits
3
Moscow announces more tit-for-tat moves on US diplomatic missions in Russia
4
Russian economy becoming less dependent on energy prices — PM Medvedev
5
Diplomat says US must leave Syria
6
US military presence in Syria violates international law — Lavrov
7
Ukraine presses charges against Saakashvili for resisting police while breaching border
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама