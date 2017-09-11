Northern Fleet begins evacuating scrap metal from Arctic island

TASS, September 11. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet began evacuating scrap metal from the Kotelny Island in the Arctic (the Novosibirsk Islands archipelago), the Fleet’s press service said on Monday.

"Today, we have finished uploading containers (with scrap metal - TASS) on the Kapitan Danilkin vessel, which in early September brought to the Kotelny Island food and construction material before the winter," the press service said, adding "the vessel will soon head for the mainland to deliver the scrap metal there."

In early September, the vessel brought to the island 86 20-tonne containers to take onboard the scrap metal, which the Fleet’s ecology platoon had collected there for further processing on mainland. During the current season, the navy have collected and pressed more than 15,000 200-liter barrels from oil products. Over the Soviet times more than 110,000 barrels remained on the island. Since 2015, the Northern Fleet has evacuated from the Kotelny Island more than 2,000 tonnes of scrap metal.