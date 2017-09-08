Back to Main page
Internet of Things will change industries, make national economy independent — Putin

Business & Economy
September 08, 19:49 UTC+3 PERM

The Russian president also commented on a complaint about lack of synchronization of state programs for digital economy development

PERM, September 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is confident that the Internet of Things, if it is applied to industries, is able to drastically change the country's economy making it independent.

Speaking at a meeting with representatives of the information and communication cluster of the Perm region, he said:

"Then [when Internet of Things comes into industry - TASS] we will have a different economy, only in this case we will be able to be independent," he said.

"This is not just Internet of Things, it is the creation of a new industry in general," he added.

Putin puts digital economy on list of main goals of Russia's strategic development

"The one who owns these clusters of information, which are digital in certain industries, he will be the master of these industries in the world. That's why we need to get there," Putin said.

In his speech the head of state also commented a complaint of one the previous speakers about lack of synchronization of state programs for digital economy development. Putin drew attention of the Economic Development Ministry and Communications Ministry to this issue and also stressed that as a result of this synchronization, IT companies should not lose existing benefits.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is understood as a system of interconnected smart items and devices. It key feature is independence of devices and their ability to transmit data without human participation.

Persons
Vladimir Putin
