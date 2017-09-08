Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to put forward alternatives to Mongolian HPP project in October — minister

Business & Economy
September 08, 7:54 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

Mongolia plans to build hydroelectric power chain on the Selenga River, the main tributary of Lake Baikal

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. At a meeting of a Russian-Mongolian working group in October, Russia will put forward a number of alternatives to Mongolia’s project to build a hydroelectric power plant (HPP) on a river that feeds the world-famous Lake Baikal, Russia’s natural resources minister told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The intergovernmental commission’s agenda will definitely include the Selenga HPP issue," Sergei Donskoy said. "Considering the concerns of our Mongolian neighbors regarding electric power deficit, we are ready to suggest them a number of alternatives."

"A working group on Selenga has been formed, and it will convene in early October in Ulan Bator, prior to the intergovernmental committee’s meeting due in late October," the minister added.

According to Donskoi, the initiatives include the modernization of the existing and the construction of new power transmission lines to supply electricity to Mongolia and its transit to China. In this case, the minister said, it will supply Mongolia with power that would be even cheaper than the electricity generated by the HPP.

Among other alternatives, suggested by Donskoi, is the construction of advanced coal-powered thermal power stations and the use of renewable energy sources.

"There are other variants that involve the construction of power generating facilities there. A lot of clean coal technologies are available at the moment, and Mongolia may use its rich coal reserves for the purpose. There is also an option to use alternative energy sources, including solar power. We have our own solar panel production and we can provide them with high-quality solar power generation facilities. Our companies are interested in implementing all these projects," Donskoi said.

"However, in my opinion, the big energy ring is the most realistic project. The thing is that Mongolia is currently launches production at new coal fields. Besides, they are modernizing a railway along which power transmission lines may be laid. Besides, we have excessive power generation capacities in the Far East," the minister added.

The construction of hydroelectric power chain on the Selenga River, the main tributary of Lake Baikal, and the rivers flowing into Selenga is aimed to help Mongolia solve the problem of energy deficit. But scientists fear that the project may negatively affect the ecosystem of Baikal and Selenga. They also drew attention to seismic danger of the territory where the power stations may be built.

Earlier, First Deputy Minister of Energy Alexei Teksler told reporters that his ministry considers it reasonable to build electric transmission lines to Mongolia instead of hydroelectric power stations. He noted that the construction of the power transmission line will cost 3.5 times cheaper per MW/h, in comparison with the cost of construction of a new power generation facility.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Aerospace Force eliminates IS "minister of war" — Defense Ministry
2
Russia plans to scrap about 4,000 tanks by 2020 — Defense Ministry
3
Russia, Mongolia complete military exercise in Gobi Desert
4
Roscosmos to create infrastructure for inter-planetary spacecraft at Vostochny
5
Russian military instructors train over 1,000 Syrian troops near Damascus
6
Russia de-facto suggests joint transport project to Japan — minister
7
Russian General Staff chief, head of NATO’s Military Committee discuss world security
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама