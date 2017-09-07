Possibility of building railway to Sakhalin Island under close consideration — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Moscow is closely considering the possibility of building a railway to the Far Eastern Sakhalin Island, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We are closely considering the possibility of building a railway to Sakhalin," he said.

The Russian president added that along with the development of the Northern Sea Route, modernization of the Baikal-Amur Mainline and the Trans-Siberian Railway, and the implementation of other projects, it would "help turn the Far East into one of the most important global logistics hubs."

According to Putin, "as far as ambitious projects are concerned, the Far East provides unique opportunities and competitive advantages." Putin pointed to the tax relief programs, appropriate administrative procedures, the availability of natural resources and low energy tariffs.