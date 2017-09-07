Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Possibility of building railway to Sakhalin Island under close consideration — Putin

Business & Economy
September 07, 8:12 UTC+3

The Russian president said that along with the implementation of other projects, it would "help turn the Far East into one of the most important global logistics hubs"

Share
1 pages in this article

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Moscow is closely considering the possibility of building a railway to the Far Eastern Sakhalin Island, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Read also
Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a city in Sakhalin island

Putin comments on plans to build bridge to Sakhalin Island

"We are closely considering the possibility of building a railway to Sakhalin," he said.

The Russian president added that along with the development of the Northern Sea Route, modernization of the Baikal-Amur Mainline and the Trans-Siberian Railway, and the implementation of other projects, it would "help turn the Far East into one of the most important global logistics hubs."

According to Putin, "as far as ambitious projects are concerned, the Far East provides unique opportunities and competitive advantages." Putin pointed to the tax relief programs, appropriate administrative procedures, the availability of natural resources and low energy tariffs.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Vladivostok hosts third Eastern Economic Forum
5
Forbes reveals this century’s 100 most influential Russians
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to ease citizenship rules for foreigners investing $10 mln in Far East
2
North Korea vows strong countermeasures against US pressure
3
Putin says all countries, including US, benefit from cooperation with Russia
4
Russia ready to cooperate in space if ‘smart guys’ in US don’t meddle — Putin
5
Russia, Belarus put air defense forces on joint combat duty
6
Eastern Economic Forum – Day One Summary
7
The ‘Far Eastern Hectare’: Initial Experiences
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама