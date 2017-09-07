Possibility of building railway to Sakhalin Island under close consideration — Putin

North Korea vows strong countermeasures against US pressureWorld September 07, 11:27
Russia ready to cooperate in space if ‘smart guys’ in US don’t meddle — PutinScience & Space September 07, 10:43
Three Russian members of Right Sector extremist group arrested in absentiaSociety & Culture September 07, 10:18
Putin calls for involving North Korea in joint projects to ease tensionsBusiness & Economy September 07, 9:27
Abe says Putin’s visit to Japan ushered in new era in bilateral relationsWorld September 07, 9:10
Russia to ease citizenship rules for foreigners investing $10 mln in Far EastBusiness & Economy September 07, 8:46
Development of Far East to improve Russia’s competitive capabilities, Putin saysBusiness & Economy September 07, 8:25
Eastern Economic Forum – Day One SummaryBusiness & Economy September 06, 23:39
Diplomat slams US attempts to justify 'illegal intrusions' into Russian diplomatic officesRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 06, 20:49
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Moscow is closely considering the possibility of building a railway to the Far Eastern Sakhalin Island, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum.
"We are closely considering the possibility of building a railway to Sakhalin," he said.
The Russian president added that along with the development of the Northern Sea Route, modernization of the Baikal-Amur Mainline and the Trans-Siberian Railway, and the implementation of other projects, it would "help turn the Far East into one of the most important global logistics hubs."
According to Putin, "as far as ambitious projects are concerned, the Far East provides unique opportunities and competitive advantages." Putin pointed to the tax relief programs, appropriate administrative procedures, the availability of natural resources and low energy tariffs.