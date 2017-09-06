Back to Main page
Russia and Mongolia to sign program on economic corridor in 2018

Business & Economy
September 06, 20:03 UTC+3 VLADIVOSTOK

The program of economic corridor between Russia, China and Mongolia includes about 30 projects

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia and Mongolia will sign a program on creation of the economic corridor in 2018, Russia’s Natural Resources Minister Sergey Donskoy told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Donskoy also co-chairs the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Mongolia.

Earlier it was reported that the program could be signed this year.

The minister explained that the signing was postponed in particular due to the election of the new president of Mongolia.

"I think it's not this year, that's for sure. So far the discussion on a conceptual level is underway, which also takes into account the arrival of the new president, "he said.

Economic corridor

The leaders of Russia, China and Mongolia - Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj adopted a program on creation of an economic corridor between the countries following a trilateral meeting. The program of economic corridor between Russia, China and Mongolia includes about 30 projects.

It was noted that the new transport corridor will reduce the distance from the south of China to the European part of Russia by 1,400 km, and the travel time to four days.

In addition, under the new agreements, trucks of Russian carriers will be allowed to enter the country. This will make it possible not to change carriers on the Chinese border.

Russia’s Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said on August 30 that the movement along the economic corridor Russia - Mongolia - China will be launched in 2018.

In early February, Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke in favor of accelerating the process of creating the economic corridor Russia-Mongolia-China. According to him, the promotion of the construction of a transport corridor between the three countries contributes to economic development and promotes Mongolia's participation in international affairs.

Реклама