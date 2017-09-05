Back to Main page
Transport Ministry says Cairo’s airport needs not be additionally checked for security

Business & Economy
September 05, 6:27 UTC+3 NAKHODKA

"At present, we do not see any need to carry out any additional checks," Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov said

NAKHODKA, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian Transport Ministry believes there is no need to additionally check security in Cairo’s airport, Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told TASS.

"At present, we do not see any need to carry out any additional checks," he said in response to a question.

The minister also noted that the report on the results of the Cairo airport security check had been sent to the Russian government. "Have sent already," he said.

As for the terms for renewal of air traffic, this "depends on the government’s decision," Sokolov stressed.

According to earlier reports, Russian airmen inspected the Cairo airport in late July. On Monday, the transport minister reported that experts had given positive assessment of one of the terminals. Before that, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich reported that the government would take the decision to renew air traffic with Egypt only after confirmation of the safety level for this country’s airports by specialists.

Talks to renew air traffic with Egypt have been under way since the end of 2015. Air travel was suspended in November 2015 after a terror attack on board a Kogalymavia plane that was en route from Sharm El Sheikh to St. Petersburg.

