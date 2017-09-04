Russian experts give positive marks to one of Cairo Airport's terminals

South Korea, US discuss deploying aircraft carrier, strategic bomber — mediaWorld September 04, 10:12
XIAMEN, September 4. /TASS/. Russian experts have positively assessed one of terminals in the airport of Egypt’s capital, Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov said Monday.
"At the meeting of Russian and Egyptian presidents I’ll be reporting to heads of the two countries that the Egyptian side has gone to considerable lengths to intensify aviation and transport security measures in Egyptian airports, particularly in the Cairo Airport. Having studied the security situation in Terminal 2 of the Cairo Airport, our experts gave a positive assessment of what they had seen," Sokolov said.