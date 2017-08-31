Iraq plans to restore air service to Russia in September

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Iraqi Airways company plans to launch regular flights between Baghdad and Moscow in September 2017, restoring air service after a 13-year break, Russia’s aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia said in a press release following talks between Rosaviatsia head Alexander Neradko and Iraqi Ambassador to Russia Haidar Mansour Hadi. The talks also involved representatives of the Iraqi Airways and the ICM Group.

Participants in the talks particularly discussed issues concerning the implementation of the plan. The Rosaviatsia head welcomed the Iraqi air company’s initiative saying that it would definitely facilitate economic ties between the two countries, as well as strengthen bilateral cooperation in the air transport field.