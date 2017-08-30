Russia's Alrosa to hold two diamond auctions in Hong Kong in September

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Alrosa will hold two diamond auctions during Hong Kong Jewellery & Gem Fair in September, the Russian diamond producer said on Wednesday.

The first auction to be held from September 13 to 17 will present colorless large diamonds and certified diamonds of phantasy colors, including the ones with yellow, green, orange and violet tones. Small and midsize diamonds along with brown diamonds will be offered at the second auction scheduled for September 19-22, the company said.

"The range was selected in accordance with specificities of demand on the Asian market. Large diamonds with the weight over 5 carats are usually needed for jewelry of the premium segment and diamonds with the weight below 1 carat - for the mass market segment. Furthermore, the auction will for the first time present the full range of tones of phantasy diamonds," Alrosa said.

The first foreign show of the Dynasty set of diamonds will also be organized for prospective buyers during the fair, Alrosa said. The Dynasty set consists of five diamonds with 51.38-carat diamond of the same name, the most expensive diamond cut in Russia.