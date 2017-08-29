Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

OECD leadership positive about cooperation with Russia — economics minister

Business & Economy
August 29, 19:46 UTC+3 PARIS

Maksim Oreshkin said some countries posed obstructions to Russia's participation in the organization

Share
1 pages in this article

PARIS, August 29. /TASS/. The leadership of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development is positive about cooperation with Russia and its participation in the organization despite obstructions posed by a number of countries, Russian Economic Development and Trade Minister Maksim Oreshkin said after a meeting with the OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria.

Read also

OECD should decide for itself whether Russia needed as its member — Medvedev

OECD suspends Russia’s accession process

"We participate in the organization’s committees and a number of other important processes. For this reason Mr. Gurria and yours truly reviewed all aspects of cooperation. We will be trying to gradually step up our interaction and identify areas where we may make progress. The main problem is certain countries block progress towards participation in our organization on a number of tracks, although we see the OECD chief and other officials are eager to cooperate with Russia more actively and see Russia among its members."

Oreshkin said that obstructions were posed by different countries and on different tracks.

"The names are easy to guess," Oreshkin said.

He recalled that although the process of its admission to the OECD was suspended several years ago Russia continued to introduce the best OECD practices. In March 2014 the OECD suspended the process of Russia’s admission after 18 years of negotiations. Alongside this the organization declared it was stepping up cooperation with Ukraine in accordance with a request from that country’s authorities for helping Ukraine country address state governance problems it encountered. The OECD’s statement followed an aggravation of the political situation in Ukraine.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US B61-12 nukes may lower threshold of using nuclear weapons, diplomat says
2
US policy towards Iran aimed at pushing it from key players on global oil market — expert
3
Russian violinist Dmitry Kogan dies aged 38
4
Russian Northern Fleet warships take to sea in combat readiness check
5
Merkel: Lifting anti-Russian sanctions would benefit both Russia and Germany
6
Russia may supply first ten Ka-226T helicopters to India in 2017
7
Press review: Lavrov in no rush to referee Qatar furor and US threatens to isolate Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама