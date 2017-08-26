Russia-Donbass Integration Committee participants agree to hold economic forum

DONETSK, August 26. /TASS/. The participants of the Russia-Donbass Integration Committee agreed to hold an economic forum this fall, the Donetsk News Agency said Saturday.

"It is necessary to hold an economic forum in the fall in order to develop the ties between enterprises that both Donbass and Russia need," Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) member and the Committee’s coordinator Andrei Kozenko said, adding that it will also help increase the "unique potential of Donbass."

The leader of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Alexander Zakharchenko welcomed the idea to hold a forum. "Against the background of the recent events we have to do everything for the world to see that we are together and inseparable," he said.

The Russia-Donbass Integration Committee is a permanent public structure, which aims to strengthen the process of humanitarian, social and cultural integration between Donbass and the Russian Federation. The first meeting was held in Yalta, Crimea on March 17, 2017.