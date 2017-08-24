OPEC may invite representatives of Libya and Nigeria to monitoring committee meeting

Explosion hits central Kiev on Independence DayWorld August 24, 15:50
UAE eyes Russia’s combat robotic vehiclesMilitary & Defense August 24, 15:43
Russian Defense Ministry to get 100 Armata tanksMilitary & Defense August 24, 15:16
Russian-German ties unlikely to change after Bundestag elections, expert saysWorld August 24, 14:44
Marine robots to help create surveillance networks in ArcticBusiness & Economy August 24, 14:42
Russia to start building new aircraft carrier by 2025Military & Defense August 24, 14:35
Ukraine marks Independence Day with parade attended by NATO unitsWorld August 24, 14:24
Kiev’s crusade to blot out nation’s historical memory doomed to fail — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 24, 14:09
Poroshenko insists on deploying UN peacekeepers to DonbassWorld August 24, 13:51
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plans to invite representatives of Libya and Nigeria to the next meeting of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) to be held in Vienna on September 22, OPEC said on Thursday.
Representatives of Libya and Nigeria are expected to participate in the technical and the ministerial committee meetings.
"As of July 2017, the OPEC and participating non-OPEC producing countries achieved an impressive conformity level of 94 per cent," OPEC said in a comment on performance of the oil production limiting deal.
All options are left open in respect of the oil production limiting agreement expiring in March 2018, OPEC said.
It was reported earlier production growth in Libya and Nigeria adversely affects the oil production cut undertaken by participants in the OPEC and non-OPEC oil production limiting deal.