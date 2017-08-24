OPEC may invite representatives of Libya and Nigeria to monitoring committee meeting

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) plans to invite representatives of Libya and Nigeria to the next meeting of the Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) to be held in Vienna on September 22, OPEC said on Thursday.

Representatives of Libya and Nigeria are expected to participate in the technical and the ministerial committee meetings.

"As of July 2017, the OPEC and participating non-OPEC producing countries achieved an impressive conformity level of 94 per cent," OPEC said in a comment on performance of the oil production limiting deal.

All options are left open in respect of the oil production limiting agreement expiring in March 2018, OPEC said.

It was reported earlier production growth in Libya and Nigeria adversely affects the oil production cut undertaken by participants in the OPEC and non-OPEC oil production limiting deal.