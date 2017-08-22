Back to Main page
OPEC+ monitoring committee can meet in Vienna on September 22 — source

Business & Economy
August 22, 21:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The committee meets every two months

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The ministerial committee on monitoring of compliance with the oil production limiting agreement can meet on September 22 in Vienna, a source to participate in the meeting told TASS on Tuesday.

"The date is not final. September 22 is provisionally scheduled," the source said.

The committee meets every two months. The previous meeting was held in St. Petersburg on July 24. It comprises five ministers: three from OPEC countries and two from non-OPEC countries.

In late 2016, OPEC member-states and 11 independent oil-exporting countries entered into an agreement to reduce oil production. According to that agreement, during the first half of 2017 the participants were to withdraw 1.8 million barrels per day from the oil market in comparison with the level of October 2016.

In May 2017, at the meeting in Vienna, the countries extended the agreement until April 2018, maintaining the previous quotas for all participants. The purpose of the agreement is to reduce global oil reserves to the average level of the last five years.

Companies
OPEC
