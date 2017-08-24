Russia recognizes leading role of Kazakhstan in EAEU project

Eurasia high speed railway from Germany to China can be built by 2026Business & Economy August 24, 12:08
ASTANA, August 24. /TASS/. Russia recognizes leadership of Kazakhstan in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) project and hopes it will prepare initiatives for continuing integration, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Thursday.
"The Eurasian Economic Union is a purely economic association and is not related to politics at all. We recognize leadership of Kazakhstan in this project. The president of Kazakhstan was the founder of this idea and started promoting the Eurasian and Eurasian partnership ideas as early as in 1990s," Shuvalov said.
Russia would like to see the leadership of Kazakhstan in development of the union, including problems of restrictions and exemptions, digital economy development, and others, he said.
"We hope looking-forward initiatives will be developed in Kazakhstan," Shuvalov said.