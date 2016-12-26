Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin says creation of favorable business climate is priority for Eurasian Economic Union

Business & Economy
December 26, 16:56 UTC+3 ST.PETERSBURG
During the existence of the union, the number of non-tariff barriers have reduced by more than 30%, according to Putin
1 pages in this article
© Artyom Korotayev/TASS

ST.PETERSBURG, December 26. /TASS/. Creation of favorable business environment and development of potential of cooperation of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is one of the key priorities of the union, President Vladimir Putin told a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"Creation of a favorable business environment for full-fledge fulfilment of industrial and technological potential of our countries is becoming one of the key priorities of the Eurasian Economic Union," he said.

Putin said that the two years since the formation of the union resulted in creation of a common large market which functions under the agreed rules, based on the basis of WTO principles.

Read also
Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov
Eurasian Economic Union, Singapore may sign free trade deal in 2017

During this time, indicators of mutual trade had also significantly increased, the Russian president said adding that the barriers to free movement of goods, services, labor and capital are also gradually being removed.

"During the existence of the union, the number of non-tariff barriers reduced by more than 30%. This year a single market of pharmaceuticals and medical products has been created, which will help reduce the prices of socially important pharmaceutical products and to strengthen control over its quality," the President said.

He recalled that in the framework of the union the concept of the formation of common markets for gas, oil, petroleum products by 2025 has been approved and universal rules of electricity trading are being developed.

The work on establishing common financial market by 2025 continues, Putin said.

This measure involves harmonization of the rules of monetary, foreign exchange, banking operations.

Also a new draft Customs Code of the Eurasian Economic Union has been developed and prepared for signing, the President said.

The new Customs Code of the EAEU will replace the Customs Code that was adopted in 2009. The document is to lay foundations for switching to the common customs procedures within the EAEU.

It is expected to come into force on July 1, 2017.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Companies
Eurasian Economic Union
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
18
Russian Arctic, the history of exploration
6
Sales of iPhone 7 officially start in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'
2
Russian ambassador to NATO says creation of EU army impossible dream
3
Putin: Number of hotbeds of tension not subsiding
4
Putin says creation of favorable business climate is priority for Eurasian Economic Union
5
Number of Russian outbound tourists sinks 20%
6
FSB says no signs or facts that Tu-154 crash was terror attack or sabotage
7
Charity fund confirms Dr. Liza onboard crashed Tu-154 plane
TOP STORIES
Реклама