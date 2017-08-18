Back to Main page
Moscow and Ankara agree upon Turkish Stream landfall

Business & Economy
August 18, 18:11 UTC+3
IZMIR, August 18. /TASS/. Turkey and Russia agreed upon the landfall of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday.

"A point to the north of Kiyikoy settlement was discussed initially. The agreement was reached about it and Turkish partners confirmed. This is the most efficient and optimal in terms of economy and geography," Novak said.

Read also

Key facts about Turkish Stream project

US sanctions will not affect construction of Turkish Stream, Akkuyu NPP — energy minister

Gazprom involved in preparations on Turkish Stream’s second stretch

Gazprom increases exports to future consumers of Turkish Stream gas project

