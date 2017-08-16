Russian energy company to invest $25.2 mln in Murmansk port's environmental protection

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Siberian Coal Energy Company (SUEK) plans to invest 1.5 bln rubles ($25.2 mln) into environmental protection activities in the Murmansk commercial seaport. This will make possible to reduce atmospheric emissions by 90%, the Russian coal producer told TASS on Wednesday.

"Twelve different environment protection activities amounting to 1.5 bln rubles ($25.2 mln) have been prepared and undergo implementation in the Murmansk port within the framework of the Year of Ecology. They will enable reduction of atmospheric emissions by 90%," the company said.

"Deliveries of 6-meter high walls will start in fall. The total length of this protective wall will be 2,400 meters. This will make possible to enclose piles, leading to 200-fold reduction of dust erosion from pile surface," the company said.

Special windproof screens will later be installed around the coal terminal in port. "They are somewhat close to anti-noise fencing along highways, although their height is 20 meters," SUEK said. Application of such screens will almost completely eliminate dust escape beyond the port territory.

The year of 2017 was announced as the Year of Ecology in Russia. Its primary objectives are to call attention to challenges in environment protection and strengthen environmental security of the country.

"We analyzed 15 largest ports of the globe with the total freight turnover over 600 mln tonnes of coal for selection of the best available technologies and developed an action plan for the best dust suppression technologies, which reduce the environmental impact to effective international standards," Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SUEK Denis Ilatovsky said.

Port terminals where the company is operating do not pose an environmental threat and their impact on the environment is minimal, SUEK said referring to data of government reports and independent expert reviews.

"Coal will remain the most important energy source on the planet for many decades, turning at the same time into continuously more efficient and eco-friendly type of fuel," Chief Executive Officer of the company Vladimir Rashevsky said.