Arctic shelf development tops agenda of Murmansk international business week

TASS, July 25. Implementation of the program on geological exploration in the Arctic and on development of the Arctic shelf will be key topics of the VI Murmansk international business week, due on November 13-17, press service of the region's government said on Tuesday. The Murmansk region's government is the event's organizer, and the Russian Foreign Ministry provides official support.

"The business week will feature more than 200 oil and gas companies, involved in exploration, production and processing of the hydrocarbon resources, suppliers of the oil and gas equipment, research and educational institutions, legislators and authorities," the press service said. "The forum's key topics would be implementation of the exploration in the Arctic and development of the Arctic shelf."

The event participants will discuss the modern state, problems and future development of the oil and gas resources on the Arctic shelf, implementation of the state program for geological survey in the Arctic, technologies for shelf oil projects, as well as the environmental and industrial security in development of hydrocarbons on the continental shelf, international cooperation in cases of oil leaks in the Arctic, development of the northern regions during work on the continental shelf, and others.

The Murmansk international business week is an annual event, which attracts attention of Russian and foreign businesses to the region as a strategic center of the Russian Arctic zone. The international business week will offer more than 20 events at various platforms, organized in Murmansk and its region.