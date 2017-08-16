Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow-Kazan fast-speed railroad construction to be launched in 2018

Business & Economy
August 16, 14:40 UTC+3 DVORIKI

China intends to provide a 400 billion-ruble loan for the Moscow-Kazan fast-speed rail link project for 20 years

Share
1 pages in this article

DVORIKI /Vladimir Region/, August 16. /TASS/. The construction of the Moscow-Kazan fast-speed rail link will be launched in 2018, First Vice President of Russian Railways Alexander Misharin said Wednesday.

"We will launch the construction next year," he said, adding that the engineering will be completed in 2017.

Read also

China to grant 20-year $5.9 bln loan for Moscow-Kazan high-speed railroad project

The Moscow-Kazan rail stretch may eventually become a part of the Moscow-Beijing fast-speed railroad whose construction is estimated at 7 trillion rubles ($120 bln) and the Silk Road project intended to link China with markets in Europe and the Middle East. Russian Railways President Oleg Belozerov said earlier that the fast-speed rail link may be launched into operation before 2022-2023.

China intends to provide a 400 billion-ruble loan for the Moscow-Kazan fast-speed rail link project for 20 years along with over 100 bln rubles as a contribution to the authorized capital of a special purpose company.

The German Initiative consortium comprising Siemens, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Bahn and other companies has offered Russian Railways 2.7 bln euros for the project’s financing and up to 800 mln euros to be raised for the project

The Moscow-Kazan fast-speed rail link will be about 770 km long, with trains expected to move at a speed of 400 km/hr and stops every 50-70 km. The high-speed journey from Moscow to Kazan will take 3.5 hours compared to the current 14 hours.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army finds UK and US chemical agents at depots captured from terrorists
2
Moscow hopes Iran will not quit nuclear deal
3
Communication equipment for Sukhoi-57 jet to be completed in 2017
4
Putin hopes for development of cooperation with US in space despite problems on Earth
5
US embassy in Russia refuses to comment on diplomatic personnel reduction process
6
Press review: US experts to visit Donbass and Dalai Lama urges to relocate NATO to Moscow
7
Russia to start building infrastructure for Angara rocket at Vostochny spaceport in 2018
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама