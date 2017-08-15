Kazakhstan views Russia as key investor

Ex-Polish President Walesa slams accusations he was secret agent as ‘political vengeance’World August 15, 19:07
Senior official calls supplies of Ukrainian rocket engines to North Korea smugglingWorld August 15, 18:48
Putin offers condolences to Sierra Leone’s president over mudslide victimsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 15, 18:45
Russian anti-doping body draws plan for samples collection until 2018Sport August 15, 17:57
Russia to show off underwater robots’ capabilities at Army-2017 forumMilitary & Defense August 15, 17:18
Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Leonov to publish book about Yuri Gagarin’s death in air crashScience & Space August 15, 17:03
Oliver Stone slams US media for anti-Russian fervorWorld August 15, 17:01
Moscow indignant at Ukraine’s expelling Russian journalistRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 15, 16:40
Syrian fighter jet shot down in Al Badia desert — TVMilitary & Defense August 15, 16:36
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ASTANA, 15 August. /TASS/. Russia is on the list of the countries Kazakhstan regards as its key investors, Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kasymbek said on Tuesday.
The government of Kazakhstan has made the list of the countries, which are key investors for the republic as part of the National Investment Strategy for 2018-2022.
"Taking into account economic opportunities, 36 potential countries of the world were determined, of which 11 countries are the top priorities for us: the US, Russia, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, UAE," Kasymbek told a news conference.
According to him, to improve the investment climate in Kazakhstan, the ministry intends to increase the transparency and predictability of investment policy.
"A set of measures is planned to improve the visa and migration regimes, conditions for attracting foreign labor, as well as tax and customs legislation. Also measures are planned to further improve Kazakhstan's position in the Doing Business rating," the Minister said.
On Tuesday, the government of Kazakhstan approved the National Investment Strategy of the Republic, which was developed together with experts from the World Bank. The strategy focuses on attracting foreign direct investment in non-resource sectors of the economy, which are export oriented.