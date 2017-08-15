Kazakhstan views Russia as key investor

ASTANA, 15 August. /TASS/. Russia is on the list of the countries Kazakhstan regards as its key investors, Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kasymbek said on Tuesday.

The government of Kazakhstan has made the list of the countries, which are key investors for the republic as part of the National Investment Strategy for 2018-2022.

"Taking into account economic opportunities, 36 potential countries of the world were determined, of which 11 countries are the top priorities for us: the US, Russia, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, UAE," Kasymbek told a news conference.

According to him, to improve the investment climate in Kazakhstan, the ministry intends to increase the transparency and predictability of investment policy.

"A set of measures is planned to improve the visa and migration regimes, conditions for attracting foreign labor, as well as tax and customs legislation. Also measures are planned to further improve Kazakhstan's position in the Doing Business rating," the Minister said.

On Tuesday, the government of Kazakhstan approved the National Investment Strategy of the Republic, which was developed together with experts from the World Bank. The strategy focuses on attracting foreign direct investment in non-resource sectors of the economy, which are export oriented.