Tourist flow from Russia to UK grows as ruble strengthens against pound

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Trips to the UK grew in the summer of 2017 because the ruble strengthened against the British pound, the Russian Association of Tour Operators has reported.

"Despite the fact that the UK isn’t a popular and cheap travel area, almost all interviewed tour operators that sell trips to the UK have reported that demand for the UK trips has increased this summer. All players relate it to the reduction of the pound exchange value against the ruble in the first half of this year," the association said in a report.

According to the Russian Association of Tour Operators, the growth of sales reached 50-60% in some companies, as compared to the summer of 2016. Russians were reported traveling across the UK more often, instead of concentrating on London. Tour operators noticed the growth of demand for combined tours across the country.