Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian truck maker Kamaz boosts production by 21.3%

Business & Economy
August 09, 14:51 UTC+3 KAZAN

The engine plant and Cummins-Kama joint venture produced and shipped over 3,600 engines and power plants in July 2017 and almost 19,000 from the year beginning

Share
1 pages in this article

KAZAN, August 9. /TASS/. Production output of the Russian truck maker Kamaz rose 21.3% year-on-year to 20,433 knocked down kits in seven months of this year, press service of the company said on Wednesday.

"3,889 knocked down kits were made over the month (3,393 last July) and 20,433 units were made in total year-to-date (16,843 in the like period of the last year)," the press service said. Production growth therefore surged 21.3% from the year beginning.

The engine plant and Cummins-Kama joint venture produced and shipped over 3,600 engines and power plants in July 2017 and almost 19,000 from the year beginning. Kamaz customers will receive spare parts made in January - July 2017 in the amount over 13.4 bln rubles ($223.4 mln).

Gallery
12 photo

Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ukraine cancels military exports deal with Russia
2
US seeks Syria’s disintegration, including with Kurdish units’ help — expert
3
Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters
4
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
5
Parachute landing system for military vehicles to be tested in Russia
6
Lavrov launches Russia’s permanent mission to ASEAN in Jakarta
7
Stunning photos of partial lunar eclipse
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама