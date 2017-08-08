Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Regular railway service bypassing Ukraine may start this year

Business & Economy
August 08, 18:45 UTC+3 NIZHNY NOVGOROD

The trunk line will become part of the railway line connecting central Russia with the Black Sea coast

Share
1 pages in this article
© Andrei Makhonin/TASS

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, August 8. /TASS/. Regular railway service bypassing Ukraine may start this year, Russian Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov told reporters.

"This year," the minister said in response to a corresponding question.

Sokolov stated earlier that the Zhuravka-Millerovo railroad line will provide high-speed transportation for passenger and freight trains to the south of our country and allow to avoid passing the border near Ukraine.

Read also

Ukraine prepares to sue Russia over Kerch Strait bridge project

The project aims to develop railroad infrastructure in the South - West direction, increase its capacity and provide transport security for freight and passenger trains bypassing Ukraine’s territory.

In 2015, Russia decided to build a railway line leaving out Ukraine for trains going from the country’s central regions to the southern regions. In December 2016, Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergey Shoigu stated that there were plans to build a railway line bypassing Ukraine before September 2017.

The trunk line will become part of the railway line connecting central Russia with the Black Sea coast. According to the project, passenger trains will have a 140km/h maximum passenger speed that can be increased to 160km/h and freight trains, up to 90km/h. There are plans to launch passenger trains on the line in autumn 2017.

The new railroad is 137km long and passes through the Voronezh and Rostov Regions. It is double-track and electrified, and seven new stations have been built there.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin’s image projected on Trump hotel in New York
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry to show trophy weapons seized from terrorists in Syria
3
Putin vows to protect Abkhazia’s security and independence
4
Regular railway service bypassing Ukraine may start this year
5
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov large anti-submarine destroyer ship enters Bay of Biscay
6
Russia’s new combat helicopter to undergo tests in Syria
7
Russian crews take lead after Tank Biathlon individual race
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама