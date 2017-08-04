Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

British court rejects Russia’s extradition request for Berezovsky’s son-in-law

Business & Economy
August 04, 18:14 UTC+3 LONDON

Georgy Shuppe was released on bail

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle/POOL

LONDON, August 4. /TASS/. The British authorities have rejected Russia’s extradition request for Georgy Shuppe, once a son-in-law of Russian fugitive oligarch Boris Berezovsky, Press Association said on Friday citing London district judge, Kenneth Grant, sitting at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Read also

Aeroflot hopes to receive $110 mln from inheritors of late tycoon Berezovsky

French court rules to seize Berezovsky real estate in Antibes

British media: Berezovsky had unpaid taxes worth 100mln pounds

Berezovsky did not apply for political asylum in Israel – source

Berezovsky’s biggest dream was to return to Russia – Forbes interview

Shuppe, 46, was released on bail. According to judge Grant, now Russia has 14 days to challenge this decision.

Extradition request followed Shuppe’s arrest in absentia and his putting on an international wanted list. Shuppe and businessman Mikhail Nekrich are charged with organizing the murder of businessman Alexander Mineev, the founder of the Partiya store chain, who was gunned down in the town of Korolyov outside Moscow in January 2014. According to investigators, the murder was organized with an aim of seizing Partiya’s shopping floor areas estimated at about one billion U.S. dollars.

Ahead of today’s court hearing, Shuppe’s lawyers said the case against their client was politically-motivated and accusations against him were ungrounded. They claimed prosecutors did not have enough evidence to prove Shuppe’s guilt and his trial in Russia would not be fair.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Boris Berezovsky
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin mum on US jury’s probe into alleged Russian role in 2016 presidential election
2
EU extends sanctions against Russia over Siemens
3
Oliver Stone slams US decision to impose new sanctions on Russia
4
Russia to display 600 advanced weapon systems at Army-2017 international forum
5
Crimea’s defense plants considerably increase output, senior official says
6
Upgrade of Russian strategic bombers tops Defense Ministry’s priority list
7
This week in photos: a selfie with the Pope, Putin's fish and a tank race
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама