British court rejects Russia’s extradition request for Berezovsky’s son-in-law

LONDON, August 4. /TASS/. The British authorities have rejected Russia’s extradition request for Georgy Shuppe, once a son-in-law of Russian fugitive oligarch Boris Berezovsky, Press Association said on Friday citing London district judge, Kenneth Grant, sitting at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Shuppe, 46, was released on bail. According to judge Grant, now Russia has 14 days to challenge this decision.

Extradition request followed Shuppe’s arrest in absentia and his putting on an international wanted list. Shuppe and businessman Mikhail Nekrich are charged with organizing the murder of businessman Alexander Mineev, the founder of the Partiya store chain, who was gunned down in the town of Korolyov outside Moscow in January 2014. According to investigators, the murder was organized with an aim of seizing Partiya’s shopping floor areas estimated at about one billion U.S. dollars.

Ahead of today’s court hearing, Shuppe’s lawyers said the case against their client was politically-motivated and accusations against him were ungrounded. They claimed prosecutors did not have enough evidence to prove Shuppe’s guilt and his trial in Russia would not be fair.