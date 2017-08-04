Rosneft delivers 129,000 tonnes of LNG to Egypt

Ukrainian diplomat says Scooter may be brought to account for visiting CrimeaSociety & Culture August 04, 18:33
MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Rosneft delivered 129,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Egypt under the contract with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding (EGAS) in the first half of 2017, the company said.
IT was reported earlier that Rosneft would supply 10 consignments of liquefied natural gas to Egypt with a total volume of 600,000 tonnes; deliveries would be carried out from May to October 2017. In 2016, Rosneft Trading SA delivered three tankers to the processing facilities of EGAS.