Russia's energy minister to discuss LNG supplies with Kuwait

Russia's new advanced corvette to take part in Sea Cup-2017Military & Defense July 24, 10:30
Kyrgyzstan was threatened with missiles for hosting US airbase, president saysWorld July 24, 9:56
IMF confirms recovery of Russia's economy in 2017Business & Economy July 24, 8:47
Russian Interior Ministry to control 13 more new psychotropics, drug-containing plantSociety & Culture July 24, 2:54
MAKS-2017 airshow yields contracts to over $6bln - Russian ministry of industry and tradeBusiness & Economy July 23, 23:48
Russian consumer rights watchdog chief names cities with highest HIV ratesSociety & Culture July 23, 21:41
Serbian filmmaker Kustirica says Crimea’s reunification with Russia is natural processSociety & Culture July 23, 21:40
Israeli embassy in Amman attacked by terrorists, some people wounded - TVWorld July 23, 21:35
Boxing Day on Red Square sets new Guinness recordSport July 23, 8:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
ST. PETERSBURG, July 24. /TASS/. Russia's Minister of Energy Alexander Novak at the OPEC monitoring committee meeting will discuss with Kuwait's Oil Minister Essam Al-Marzouk supplies of the Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to that country.
"Yes, we shall discuss it," the minister told reporters before the meeting.
The talks will also feature head of Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova.
In April, Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexei Miller and Ambassador of the State of Kuwait in Russia Abdulaziz Ahmad Al-Adwani discussed bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sphere at a working meeting. "Matters of bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sphere within the framework of the memorandum of understanding were discussed at the meeting. In particular, the parties discussed opportunities of liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries to Kuwait," Gazprom said then.
In 2015, Gazprom and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding setting forth main areas for potential cooperation between two countries, including liquefied natural gas.
In March during the visit of Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak to Kuwait, a source at the Russian delegation told TASS - Gazprom is holding talks on a long-term contract of LNG supplies to Kuwait.
Kuwait is building a new LNG terminal and expects to complete its construction by 2020.