Russia's energy minister to discuss LNG supplies with Kuwait

ST. PETERSBURG, July 24. /TASS/. Russia's Minister of Energy Alexander Novak at the OPEC monitoring committee meeting will discuss with Kuwait's Oil Minister Essam Al-Marzouk supplies of the Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) to that country.

"Yes, we shall discuss it," the minister told reporters before the meeting.

The talks will also feature head of Gazprom Export Elena Burmistrova.

In April, Chief Executive Officer of Gazprom Alexei Miller and Ambassador of the State of Kuwait in Russia Abdulaziz Ahmad Al-Adwani discussed bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sphere at a working meeting. "Matters of bilateral cooperation in the oil and gas sphere within the framework of the memorandum of understanding were discussed at the meeting. In particular, the parties discussed opportunities of liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries to Kuwait," Gazprom said then.

In 2015, Gazprom and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding setting forth main areas for potential cooperation between two countries, including liquefied natural gas.

In March during the visit of Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak to Kuwait, a source at the Russian delegation told TASS - Gazprom is holding talks on a long-term contract of LNG supplies to Kuwait.

Kuwait is building a new LNG terminal and expects to complete its construction by 2020.