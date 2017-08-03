Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Transneft CEO says new US sanctions against Russia will not affect company

Business & Economy
August 03, 11:47 UTC+3 NOVOBUREISKY SETTLEMENT

On August 2, Donald Trump signed the bill envisioning tougher sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea

Share
1 pages in this article

NOVOBUREISKY SETTLEMENT, August 3. /TASS/. Transneft does not expect a negative impact from the new US sanctions against Russia, the company’s CEO Nikolai Tokarev told reporters.

Read also
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

PM Medvedev: US declared full-fledged trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions

"It will not affect us, we have carefully studied this issue, we have seen it," he said.

According to Tokarev, this is because the company uses mainly domestic equipment, its share reaches around 94%.

"Today, we have closed all the main sensitive topics. We are not engaged in financing abroad, we have enough of our capacities, so I think that sanctions will not become such a painful and sensitive topic for us," he said.

On August 2, US President Donald Trump signed the bill envisioning tougher sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea. Trump later the law was flawed and some of its provisions stood at variance with the U.S. Constitution.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin hinting at latest US sanctions, vows to uphold and protect Russia’s interests
2
Putin calls on government to help Gazprom and Rosneft to reach decision on gas supplies
3
US senators push FIFA to probe Russia’s alleged exploitation of North Koreans
4
PM Medvedev: US declared full-fledged trade war on Russia by tightening sanctions
5
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
6
New US anti-Russia sanctions way to pursue its economic interests with cynicism — Putin
7
Trump’s approval rating plunges to new low, poll shows
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама