Russia restores electricity export to China after accident

Alrosa plans to sell most expensive diamond ever cut in Russia in fallBusiness & Economy August 01, 18:58
Russian diplomat slams US sanctions on Moscow, Tehran as unlawfulRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 01, 18:22
Aviadarts flight competition kicks off in China on August 5Military & Defense August 01, 17:54
Scientists uncover iron compounds in Earth's interior possibly linked to diamond formationScience & Space August 01, 17:18
Russian army cooks, bakers take first in shooting contest at International Army GamesMilitary & Defense August 01, 17:17
Russia renovates two World War II cemeteries for Soviet soldiers in PolandSociety & Culture August 01, 16:30
Over 80% of Russian youth support Putin’s policies, poll showsSociety & Culture August 01, 16:09
Gold nugget weighing 10.3 kg dug up in RussiaSociety & Culture August 01, 15:44
Mayor says over 5,000 low-rise housing blocks enrolled in Moscow’s renovation programSociety & Culture August 01, 15:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia has restored electricity export to China interrupted because of an accident in the Far East, press service of the Russian Energy Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.
"Electric power supply to consumers was recovered in full scope, including to China," the press service said.
According to data of the Russian Energy Ministry, tripping of 500 kV and 220 kV overhead power lines led to breakdown of the United Energy System of the East into two isolated parts along Amur River Crossing section. Frequency in the western sanction of the United Energy System of the East declined to 47.2 Hz.
Electricity export from Russia to China in the volume of about 477 MW was temporarily suspended.
Power supply to consumers in the Far East was restored in full scope as at 17:30 Moscow time, the Ministry of Energy said.