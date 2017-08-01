Back to Main page
Russia restores electricity export to China after accident

Business & Economy
August 01, 18:13 UTC+3
MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia has restored electricity export to China interrupted because of an accident in the Far East, press service of the Russian Energy Ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

"Electric power supply to consumers was recovered in full scope, including to China," the press service said.

According to data of the Russian Energy Ministry, tripping of 500 kV and 220 kV overhead power lines led to breakdown of the United Energy System of the East into two isolated parts along Amur River Crossing section. Frequency in the western sanction of the United Energy System of the East declined to 47.2 Hz.

Electricity export from Russia to China in the volume of about 477 MW was temporarily suspended.

Power supply to consumers in the Far East was restored in full scope as at 17:30 Moscow time, the Ministry of Energy said.

