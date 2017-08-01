Russian electric power supplies to China suspended due to accident

Russia renovates two World War II cemeteries for Soviet soldiers in PolandSociety & Culture August 01, 16:30
MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. An accident on overhead power lines in the Far East provoked temporary break in electric power supplies from Russia to China, press service of the Russian energy provider Inter RAO told TASS on Tuesday.
"Deliveries of electric power to China have been temporarily suspended," the press service said.
According to data of the Russian Energy Ministry, tripping of 500 kV and 220 kV overhead power lines led to breakdown of the United Energy System of the East into two isolated parts along Amur River Crossing section.
Frequency in the western sanction of the United Energy System of the East declined to 47.2 Hz.
Accident causes are investigated at present and emergency response activities are underway.