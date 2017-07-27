Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Yandex may be fined for advertising itself as 'number one in Russia'

Business & Economy
July 27, 13:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Yandex launched a new advertising campaign of its search engine on Wednesday

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian internet company Yandex may be fined for advertising itself as "Search number one in Russia," an official with the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) told TASS.

"According to FAS, the placement of slogan on the website of Yandex claiming that it is Search number 1 may be indicative of signs of violating anti-monopoly. FAS is considering an option to take measures of anti-monopoly pressure," the official said.

Yandex launched a new advertising campaign of its search engine on Wednesday.

Read also

Russian antimonopoly regulator do not rule out refusal in Yandex.Taxi, Uber merger deal

Gett CEO believes Yandex.Taxi-Uber merger might lead to price hikes

Russia’s antimonopoly watchdog warns Uber-Yandex.Taxi merger may restrict competition

Sanctions make it impossible for Yandex to conduct business in Ukraine, CEO says

"We use it (the slogan - TASS) in all channels, including on the Yandex main page. That is why the slogan under the logo has changed - that is done for a time being only," a spokesperson with the company told TASS.

An official with Yandex also noted that according to the metrics of Liveinternet, Comscore and others Yandex ranks first in Russia. In June of this year, the search share of Yandex was 51.3% (data from Liveinternet.ru).

The Law on Protection of Competition (Article 14.3) prohibits unfair competition by incorrect comparison of an economic entity and (or) its goods with another economic competitor and (or) its goods, including by using the words "best", "first", " "Number one", "most", "only", other words or designations that create an impression of the superiority of the goods and (or) the business entity, without specifying specific characteristics or comparison parameters having objective confirmation, or in case when statements containing these words are false, inaccurate or distorted.

Yandex is a Russian IT company with 17 offices worldwide. The company has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Yandex
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin appoints Russia’s permanent representative to UN
2
CEO vows Shell will strive to honor its Nord Stream 2 commitments
3
Press review: Russia's tit-for-tat sanctions looming and oil price hikes on the horizon
4
Brussels likely to declare US anti-Russian sanctions invalid, Moscow's EU envoy says
5
Putin signs law on ratification of Russia air force grouping in Syria
6
Ex-President Saakashvili’s associates say he is in US, unaware of his plans
7
Russian ultra-high frequency guns are now ‘the real thing,’ developer asserts
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама