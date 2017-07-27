Yandex may be fined for advertising itself as 'number one in Russia'

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian internet company Yandex may be fined for advertising itself as "Search number one in Russia," an official with the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) told TASS.

"According to FAS, the placement of slogan on the website of Yandex claiming that it is Search number 1 may be indicative of signs of violating anti-monopoly. FAS is considering an option to take measures of anti-monopoly pressure," the official said.

Yandex launched a new advertising campaign of its search engine on Wednesday.

"We use it (the slogan - TASS) in all channels, including on the Yandex main page. That is why the slogan under the logo has changed - that is done for a time being only," a spokesperson with the company told TASS.

An official with Yandex also noted that according to the metrics of Liveinternet, Comscore and others Yandex ranks first in Russia. In June of this year, the search share of Yandex was 51.3% (data from Liveinternet.ru).

The Law on Protection of Competition (Article 14.3) prohibits unfair competition by incorrect comparison of an economic entity and (or) its goods with another economic competitor and (or) its goods, including by using the words "best", "first", " "Number one", "most", "only", other words or designations that create an impression of the superiority of the goods and (or) the business entity, without specifying specific characteristics or comparison parameters having objective confirmation, or in case when statements containing these words are false, inaccurate or distorted.

Yandex is a Russian IT company with 17 offices worldwide. The company has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011.