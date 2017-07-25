Qatar has no plan to lay gas pipelines through Arab countries — ambassador

Finnish president: Dialog with Putin is direct and clearWorld July 25, 18:22
MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Qatar has no plans to build gas pipelines across adjacent Arab nations and natural gas supplies are carried by sea, Ambassador of Qatar to Russia Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said at a press conference on Tuesday.
"As far as gas projects in the region are concerned, I have no information that any projects of gas pipelines laying from Qatar to other countries exist," the diplomat said. "Gas is supplied by sea. There is only one gas pipeline from Qatar - to the UAE," the ambassador added.
Certain mass media made assumptions at the onset of crisis in relations between Qatar and Arab countries that the conflict could be caused by Doha’s attempts to strengthen influence in the region in order to support construction of pipelines across neighboring countries.