Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Qatar has no plan to lay gas pipelines through Arab countries — ambassador

Business & Economy
July 25, 18:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ambassador says there is only one gas pipeline from Qatar which transports natural gas to the UAE

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Doha, Qatar

Russia and Arab League stand for dialogue in Qatar issue resolution — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Qatar has no plans to build gas pipelines across adjacent Arab nations and natural gas supplies are carried by sea, Ambassador of Qatar to Russia Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"As far as gas projects in the region are concerned, I have no information that any projects of gas pipelines laying from Qatar to other countries exist," the diplomat said. "Gas is supplied by sea. There is only one gas pipeline from Qatar - to the UAE," the ambassador added.

Certain mass media made assumptions at the onset of crisis in relations between Qatar and Arab countries that the conflict could be caused by Doha’s attempts to strengthen influence in the region in order to support construction of pipelines across neighboring countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Oil & Gas
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Erdogan announces deal with Russia on S-400 air defense missile systems
2
Trump backs investigation into Kiev’s meddling attempts to sabotage his election campaign
3
Kremlin comments on US potentially funneling weapons to Kiev
4
Poll reveals most Russians familiar with Jehovah’s Witnesses support its ban
5
Russian super-heavy booster vehicle to bring payloads of 70 tns to orbit
6
Press review: Russian army takes aim at jihadi SUVs and Trump handcuffed by new sanctions
7
Lavrov comments on Syrian de-escalation zone agreement
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама