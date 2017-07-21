Russian state nuclear corporation sees no risk for business due to situation with Siemens

Press review: Israel in Syrian de-escalation plan and Brexit at dead-endPress Review July 21, 13:00
MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom does not see any risks for itself as a result of revision of Siemens’ service conditions in Russia, an official with Rosatom told TASS.
The decision of the German company won’t affect supplies of turbines to the facilities of Rosatom, which are now under construction, the official said.
"We do not see any risks. The situation won’t affect supplies of thermal full-speed turbines to the facilities of Rosatom which are now under construction," the official said.