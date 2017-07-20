Back to Main page
Russian company to build country’s most powerful radar near Murmansk by 2019

Business & Economy
July 20, 21:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The station will be placed on a hilltop at an elevation of more than 400 meters above sea level

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. An analogue of the Voronezh family radar station involving the use of top-notch technologies will be built in the Murmansk region in 2019, the press service of RTI Group, a Russian developer or microelectronics and equipment told TASS on Thursday.

"Construction works will be completed by 2019," a spokesman for the press service said. "The new radar station will be located near Murmansk. It will be more powerful than all the previously built stations."

Read also

Russia’s upgraded radar adapted for operating in Arctic

The spokesman also said the station would be placed on a hilltop at an elevation of more than 400 meters above sea level.

"This station will have a fundamentally new technological level and much more advanced performance characteristics," he said. "It will ensure radar control of the main areas where the danger of incoming missile strikes exists, as well as of the airspace and orbital space over the Arctic."

RTI Group is acting as the head contractor in the projects for R&D in the field of ground-based aerospace defense information systems and the setting up of their practical operation.

The Voronezh family radars are highly prefabricated early-warning units that operate in various radio frequency bands. They ensure long-distance monitoring of airspace to identify ballistic missile attacks and aircraft approaches.

